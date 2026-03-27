Arena Group Holdings (AREN) Price Target Decreased by 20.00% to 8.16

The average one-year price target for Arena Group Holdings (NYSEAM:AREN) has been revised to $8.16 / share. This is a decrease of 20.00% from the prior estimate of $10.20 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 248.72% from the latest reported closing price of $2.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arena Group Holdings. This is an decrease of 43 owner(s) or 40.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AREN is 0.00%, an increase of 98.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.31% to 3,831K shares. The put/call ratio of AREN is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 282K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares , representing a decrease of 16.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AREN by 67.65% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 222K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares , representing an increase of 12.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AREN by 21.53% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 108K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares , representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AREN by 36.59% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 78K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing an increase of 38.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AREN by 17.13% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 73K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares , representing a decrease of 24.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AREN by 42.41% over the last quarter.

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