Arena Group Holdings (AREN) Price Target Decreased by 16.67% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Arena Group Holdings (NYSEAM:AREN) has been revised to $10.20 / share. This is a decrease of 16.67% from the prior estimate of $12.24 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 136.11% from the latest reported closing price of $4.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arena Group Holdings. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 96.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AREN is 0.09%, an increase of 26.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.24% to 5,061K shares. The put/call ratio of AREN is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 915K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares , representing an increase of 65.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AREN by 827.70% over the last quarter.

180 Degree Capital holds 750K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 993K shares , representing a decrease of 32.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AREN by 149.23% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 336K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares , representing an increase of 36.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AREN by 405.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 329K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares , representing a decrease of 33.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AREN by 67.95% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 217K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.