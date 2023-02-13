Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA Cuts Stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (CRZN)

Fintel reports that Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.03MM shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp Class A (CRZN). This represents 0.14% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.41MM shares and 5.74% of the company, a decrease in shares of 97.98% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 10.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRZN is 0.11%, a decrease of 33.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.46% to 15,983K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Magnetar Financial holds 1,965K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing an increase of 92.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRZN by 1,608.86% over the last quarter.

Glazer Capital holds 1,419K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,084K shares, representing an increase of 23.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRZN by 2.12% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 1,000K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 978K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 928K shares, representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRZN by 2.07% over the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 909K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRZN by 19.58% over the last quarter.

