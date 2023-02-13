Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA Cuts Stake in Concord Acquisition Corp II (CNDA)

Fintel reports that Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.50MM shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II Class A Common Stock (CNDA). This represents 1.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.48MM shares and 8.84% of the company, a decrease in shares of 79.68% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.04% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Concord Acquisition Corp II. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNDA is 0.22%, an increase of 15.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.02% to 26,323K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

683 Capital Management holds 2,475K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial holds 2,451K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing an increase of 95.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNDA by 2,867.39% over the last quarter.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 2,101K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares, representing an increase of 13.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNDA by 30.01% over the last quarter.

Kim holds 2,000K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,641K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

