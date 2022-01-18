Arena (ARNA) Stock Up in 6 Months on PFE Merger Deal & Pipeline

Arena Pharmaceuticals’ ARNA shares have surged 46.8% in the past six months against the industry’s 24.8% decline.

This rise is primarily attributable to a definitive agreement entered by Arena last month with Pfizer PFE, wherein the latter will acquire the former in an all-cash transaction for $100 per share or a total equity value of approximately $6.7 billion.

Currently, Arena has no marketable products in its portfolio. The company’s late-stage candidate, etrasimod, is being evaluated in two pivotal phase III studies evaluating etrasimod for treating ulcerative colitis (“UC”). Top-line data from both the studies are expected in first-quarter 2022. The successful completion of the study will lead to the potential approval of the candidate as a treatment for UC.

Apart from UC, etrasimod is also being studied across multiple gastroenterology and dermatology indications. While the candidate is expected to soon enter into a phase III program for atopic dermatitis, it is being evaluated in separate mid-stage studies for eosinophilic esophagitis, Crohn’s disease and alopecia areata indications.

Other than etrasimod, Arena has two other mid-stage candidates — APD418 and temanogrel — in its pipeline that are being developed as treatments for cardiovascular disorders in separate phase II studies. Temanogrel is also being evaluated in a phase II study in Raynaud’s phenomenon secondary to systemic sclerosis.

Last July, Arena entered into a strategic collaboration with Aristea Therapeutics to advance the clinical development of RIST4721, an oral CXCR2 antagonist being developed by the former for the treatment of palmoplantar pustulosis (PPP) and other neutrophil-mediated diseases. The company has an exclusive option to acquire Aristea upon completion of the phase IIb study for RIST4721 in PPP indication.

The acquisition deal between Pfizer and Arena is a win-win for both the companies. Since Arena has no marketable products in its portfolio, it lacks a steady stream of revenues. The acquisition by a big pharma giant like Pfizer, which is sitting on high reserves of cash, would allow the company to advance the development of its pipeline. Once the pipeline candidates are approved for marketing, Arena will have access to Pfizer’s larger and well-established commercial supply chain and network distribution.

In Pfizer’s case, the addition of a promising late-stage candidate like etrasimod will help it save the time required for developing a candidate from scratch. The COVID-19 vaccine sales have significantly boosted Pfizer’s revenues and cash resources. Pfizer is also looking to utilize cash resources to expand its pipeline. Over the next few years, several products in Pfizer’s portfolio will face patent expiration.

Even though Pfizer already has drugs approved for treating indications, for which Arena is evaluating etrasimod, there is a difference in the mechanism of action.

Both Arena and Pfizer did not provide any timeline for closing this deal, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from Arena’s shareholders and regulatory authorities.

