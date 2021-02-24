Arena (ARNA) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Pipeline Progresses

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARNA incurred a loss of $2.10 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.97. The company had incurred loss of $1.76 in the year-ago quarter.

Arena recorded no revenues in the reported quarter, as expected by the market. The company had recorded revenues of $3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Arena have gained 55.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 11.4% increase.

Quarter in Details

Research & development (R&D) expenses escalated 34.6% from the prior-year level to $100.4 million, primarily as a result of the progress of its pipeline candidates to the next phase of clinical development, including phase III development program of etrasimod.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 57.2% from the year-ago figure to $34.9 million.

The company ended the quarter with approximately $1.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments balance compared with $1.2 billion as of Sep 30, 2020.

Full-Year Results

Arena reported revenues of $0.3 million compared with $806.4 million in the year-ago period. The company incurred a loss of $7.39 per share against earnings of $7.99 per share in the year-ago period.

Pipeline Update

Arena’s pipeline currently consists of two key candidates, namely etrasimod (autoimmune diseases) and olorinab (pain and fibrotic diseases). It also has two early-stage candidates, ADP418 and temanogrel.

Etrasimod is presently in late-stage development for ulcerative colitis. Arena is evaluating the candidate in the pivotal phase III ELEVATE UC 52 study and another phase III study — ELEVATE UC 12 — as a treatment for moderately-to-severely active ulcerative colitis ("UC"). Top-line data from both studies are expected in the first quarter of 2022.

Earlier this month, the company initiated a phase IIb study — VOYAGE — to evaluate etrasimod in patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).

The company is also evaluating the candidate in the phase IIb/III CULTIVATE study in patients with Crohn's disease. A phase II study is evaluating etrasimod in alopecia areata (AA) patients. The company is progressing the candidate in a phase III registrational program to evaluate it as a potential treatment for atopic dermatitis.

The company is evaluating olonarib in the phase II CAPTIVATE study as a treatment for abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. The company anticipates to provide top-line data by the end of this quarter.

The company also completed a phase I study evaluating APD418 for acute heart failure successfully during the third quarter of 2020. A phase II study is expected to start soon. The temanogrel program was announced last month at the JP Morgan Health Care Conference. It will be developed for treating coronary microvascular obstruction disease. A phase II study is under planning.

