$AREN stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AREN stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,284,229 of trading volume.

$AREN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AREN:

$AREN insiders have traded $AREN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AREN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAVITT RANDALL has made 3 purchases buying 105,790 shares for an estimated $142,605 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LAURA ANNE LEE sold 55,780 shares for an estimated $78,092

CHRISTOPHER PETZEL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,010 shares for an estimated $64,513.

$AREN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $AREN stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

