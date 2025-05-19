$AREN stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AREN stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,284,229 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AREN:
$AREN Insider Trading Activity
$AREN insiders have traded $AREN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AREN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAVITT RANDALL has made 3 purchases buying 105,790 shares for an estimated $142,605 and 0 sales.
- LAURA ANNE LEE sold 55,780 shares for an estimated $78,092
- CHRISTOPHER PETZEL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,010 shares for an estimated $64,513.
$AREN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $AREN stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- 272 CAPITAL LP removed 308,274 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $413,087
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 187,057 shares (+54.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $323,608
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 78,304 shares (-40.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $135,465
- BELVEDERE TRADING LLC removed 47,129 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,152
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 16,994 shares (-21.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,399
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 16,500 shares (-27.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,545
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 13,100 shares (+53.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,663
