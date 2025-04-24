$AREN stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AREN stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,527,223 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AREN:
$AREN Insider Trading Activity
$AREN insiders have traded $AREN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AREN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAVITT RANDALL has made 2 purchases buying 80,780 shares for an estimated $108,842 and 0 sales.
- LAURA ANNE LEE sold 55,780 shares for an estimated $78,092
- CHRISTOPHER PETZEL sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $30,750
$AREN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $AREN stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- 272 CAPITAL LP removed 308,274 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $413,087
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 193,220 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $258,914
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 119,915 shares (+117.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $160,686
- BELVEDERE TRADING LLC removed 47,129 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,152
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 35,700 shares (-37.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,838
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 32,083 shares (+67.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,991
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 30,964 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,491
