$AREN stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AREN stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,527,223 of trading volume.

$AREN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AREN:

$AREN insiders have traded $AREN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AREN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAVITT RANDALL has made 2 purchases buying 80,780 shares for an estimated $108,842 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LAURA ANNE LEE sold 55,780 shares for an estimated $78,092

CHRISTOPHER PETZEL sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $30,750

$AREN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $AREN stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

