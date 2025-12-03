AREC's ReElement Partners SAGINT on Tokenized Mineral Traceability

American Resources Corporation AREC, through its portfolio company, ReElement Technologies, has announced a collaboration with SAGINT Inc. to introduce a blockchain-enabled tokenization system designed to enhance global traceability of critical and rare-earth minerals. SAGINT will deploy its institutional-grade tokenization platform to convert ReElement’s refined minerals, such as rare-earth elements, into digital assets backed by authenticated, blockchain-secured warehouse receipts.

The companies stated that this digital framework will allow every unit of material to be traced from its extraction source through ReElement’s refining and separation processes and ultimately to commercial and defense customers, creating an immutable, transparent record of provenance. American Resources also announced that it is taking a strategic equity position in SAGINT to support long-term innovation and growth.

The tokenization initiative is intended to strengthen compliance for customers in sectors with stringent sourcing requirements, reduce geopolitical and counterparty risk, open new avenues for cross-border financing based on verified inventory and help establish what the partners describe as one of the most secure and accountable critical-mineral supply chains in the marketplace.

