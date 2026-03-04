AREC's ReElement Expands IP Portfolio With New Patent Filing

American Resources Corporation AREC, through its portfolio company ReElement Technologies, has expanded its intellectual property (IP) portfolio with a newly filed patent application focused on producing ultra-high-purity lithium products from brines. The innovation complements existing Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) processes and strengthens the company’s position in advanced critical mineral refining.

This marks the eighth next-generation patent application filed by ReElement and reflects its continued investment in proprietary separation and purification solutions. The patented process enhances the company’s chromatography-based refining platform. It is designed to integrate with the DLE concentration systems.

The technology addresses the key bottleneck between lithium concentration and final battery-grade conversion. It enables efficient transformation of lithium-rich brines into high-purity lithium products suitable for advanced energy applications.

ReElement’s refining platform presents a flexible model for expanding domestic and allied-nation refining capacity with a focus on speed, efficiency and sustainability. The platform can be deployed quickly and requires only a fraction of the footprint of traditional refineries, which enables co-location with mining or concentration assets to improve logistics and reduce infrastructure needs.

Its design supports lower capital investment and operating costs while delivering high-purity outputs. The platform uses cleaner, solvent-free processing that reduces environmental impact and aligns with U.S. standards. It is built for scalable production of battery-grade lithium and other high-purity rare earth and critical materials from brines, hard rock and recycled feedstocks.

Shares of AREC have rallied 401.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s 63.1% rise.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AREC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AREC carries a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space include Nexa Resources S.A. NEXA, OR Royalties, Inc. OR and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. WPM. NEXA, OR and WPM carry a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEXA’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.7 per share, indicating a 100% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 76%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OR’s current fiscal-year earnings stands at $1.43 per share, suggesting a 63% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WPM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $2.73 per share, indicating a 94% year-over-year decline. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 6%.

