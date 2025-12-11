AREC's Portfolio Company Expands Critical & Rare Earth IP Portfolio

American Resources Corporation’s AREC portfolio company, ReElement Technologies, recently announced that it has broadened its intellectual property (IP) portfolio with the filing of five new patent applications designed to advance its high-purity refining platform for critical minerals and rare earth elements.

The company stated that these filings build upon its proprietary chromatographic process and advanced separation methods, enabling ReElement to refine antimony, germanium, gallium, terbium, gadolinium and yttrium to exceptionally high purities ranging from 99.5% up to 99.999%, depending on the element.

ReElement noted that these patents expand its ability to process both heavy and light rare earth elements as well as strategically important critical minerals essential for defense systems, semiconductors, magnets, advanced optics and clean-energy technologies.

The company emphasized that the new IP strengthens its vision of a modular, clean and scalable domestic refining infrastructure that can be deployed near mining, recycling or concentration sites, reducing capital intensity and environmental impact compared with traditional solvent-extraction methods. The patent expansion was supported through a non-dilutive financial arrangement with Royalty Management Holding Corp., which will get a royalty interest on refined output under the patented processes.

Shares of AREC have popped 153.4% year to date compared with the industry’s 31.5% rise.

