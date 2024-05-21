News & Insights

Arecor Announces Breakthrough Insulin Trial Results

May 21, 2024 — 02:47 am EDT

Arecor Therapeutics PLC (GB:AREC) has released an update.

Arecor Therapeutics PLC announced positive results from a Phase I clinical trial of its novel insulin formulation, AT278, which showed superior efficacy in Type 2 diabetics with high BMI compared to current treatments. AT278 is an ultra-concentrated and ultra-rapid acting insulin, potentially the first of its kind, targeting a significant unmet need for patients with high daily insulin requirements. The company is hosting a webinar with CEO Sarah Howell and Principal Investigator Professor Thomas Pieber to discuss these developments.

