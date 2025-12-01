AREC and ERI Join Forces to Strengthen U.S. Rare-Earth Supply Chain

American Resources Corporation’s (AREC) portfolio company, ReElement Technologies, recently entered a rare-earth elements processing partnership with ERI. Per the agreement, ERI will utilize its extensive nationwide electronics-recycling network and U.S. processing facilities to collect and pre-process magnet-bearing materials recovered from end-of-life devices.

ReElement Technologies will then refine this recycled magnet feedstock into high-purity rare-earth oxides, with trial shipments of 99.99%+ pure rare-earth oxides already underway to qualified commercial and defense-sector customers. ReElement is currently taking orders for these materials, and production is ongoing at its Noblesville, IN, plant. Both companies note that this collaboration marks a step toward establishing a reliable domestic supply of refined rare-earth materials.

The partnership is considered a critical move in building a circular, U.S.-based supply chain for rare-earth elements, reducing dependence on imports amid rising demand from electric mobility, defense and advanced-technology applications. The initiative is expected to gain further scale once large-scale commercial production at ReElement’s 400,000-square-foot Marion, IN, processing complex commences in early 2026.

Shares of AREC have rallied 133.6% over the past year compared to its industry’s modest 14.8% rise.

