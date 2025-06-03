$AREB stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AREB stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $23,527,834 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AREB:
$AREB Insider Trading Activity
$AREB insiders have traded $AREB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AREB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FINANCIAL LP HRT has made 1 purchase buying 230,223 shares for an estimated $2,776,489 and 1 sale selling 181,652 shares for an estimated $2,417,788.
$AREB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $AREB stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CROSS STAFF INVESTMENTS INC removed 61,840 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,930
- SIGNATURE ESTATE & INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 24,260 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,910
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC removed 7,778 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,078
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 6,879 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,450
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 6,222 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,261
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 2,340 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,235
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. added 1,778 shares (+800.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,218
