Are Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:ZBH) Mixed Financials Driving The Negative Sentiment?

With its stock down 11% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH). We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Specifically, we decided to study Zimmer Biomet Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Zimmer Biomet Holdings is:

2.4% = US$292m ÷ US$12b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.02 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings' Earnings Growth And 2.4% ROE

As you can see, Zimmer Biomet Holdings' ROE looks pretty weak. Even when compared to the industry average of 11%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 25% seen by Zimmer Biomet Holdings was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

That being said, we compared Zimmer Biomet Holdings' performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 20% in the same period.

NYSE:ZBH Past Earnings Growth September 5th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is ZBH fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Zimmer Biomet Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings' low three-year median payout ratio of 24% (implying that it retains the remaining 76% of its profits) comes as a surprise when you pair it with the shrinking earnings. This typically shouldn't be the case when a company is retaining most of its earnings. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Moreover, Zimmer Biomet Holdings has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 12% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Zimmer Biomet Holdings' payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 12%, over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Zimmer Biomet Holdings can be open to many interpretations. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

