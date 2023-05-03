Are Your Stock Investing Biases Tripping You Up?

(1:30) - Navigating The Current Banking Industry

10:00) - Are There Opportunities In The Regional Banks?

(15:45) - The Rule of 14: When Do You Start Selling Your Positions?

(29:20) - Dollar Destruction Hysteria

(37:00) - Episode Roundup: PACW, OZK, HBAN, TCBI, PEBO, AMC, TSM, SQM, BBIG

Welcome to Episode #357 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Kevin Cook, Zacks Senior Stock Strategist and the Editor of the TAZR and Healthcare Innovator newsletter, to discuss the behavior of stock traders in this volatile market.

What are your investing biases? Why do traders keep getting caught in bad trades like Bed Bath & Beyond? Why are investors still buying the bank stocks?

Banks: Are Investors Ignoring the Risks?

1. PacWest Bancorp ( PACW )

PacWest Bancorp is a California-based bank that has fallen 77% in the last 3 months. It has a market cap of $787 million.

But PacWest Bancorp is now a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as earnings estimates are being cut. Earnings are expected to fall 48.6% to $2.00 from $3.89 last year.

How should traders and investors be weighing the risks of PacWest Bancorp in 2023?

2. Huntington Bancshares ( HBAN )

Huntington Bancshares is an Ohio-based regional bank with a market cap of $15.8 billion. Like the other banks, shares of Huntington Bancshares have plunged over the last 3 months, falling 32.3%.

Huntington Bancshares has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). It also pays a dividend, now yielding 5.6%.

Insiders have been buying shares of Huntington Bancshares after the sell-off, with a director buying 20,000 shares the last week of Apr 2023.

Do the insider buys make a difference?

3. Texas Capital Bancshares ( TCBI )

Texas Capital Bancshares is a regional bank headquartered in Dallas with a market cap of $2.2 billion.

Shares have fallen 30% in the last 3 months but Texas Capital Bancshares still has a forward P/E of 12.5.

Insiders have also been buying at Texas Capital Bancshares in late Apr 2023 when 2 directors dove in to buy more shares.

Is the selling overdone at Texas Capital Bancshares?

4. Peoples Bancorp ( PEBO )

Peoples Bancorp is an Ohio regional bank with a market cap of $699 million. Peoples Bancorp shares have dropped this year, but not as much as some of the other regional banks. It has fallen 17.4% the last 3 months.

Nevertheless, the insiders still see a buying opportunity. 3 insiders have bought shares in the last week.

Peoples Bancorp pays a dividend, currently yielding 6.1%. It’s a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Are shares of Peoples Bancorp a deal?

5. Bank OZK ( OZK )

Bank OZK is a regional bank headquartered in Arkansas. It has a market cap of $3.8 billion.

Shares are down 28.2% in the last 3 months and Bank OZK now has a forward P/E of just 6.

It has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) and pays a dividend, currently yielding 4%.

Is Bank OZK on sale?

What else do you Need to Know About Investing Biases?

Listen to this week’s podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns OZK in her personal portfolio and in Zacks Value Investor.]

