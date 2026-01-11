Are Your Retirement Savings Below Average for Your Age? Here's the Latest Data

Key Points

Saving for retirement is the key to being financially secure as you get older.

You should see your retirement savings balance increase over time.

If you aren't investing as much as you should, it's important to try to increase your retirement plan contributions.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Everyone needs retirement savings, but not everyone has them. If you want to see how you are doing on your journey to financial security as a retiree, it can be helpful to compare your own retirement account balance to others in your age group.

Check out how your retirement account balance compares to the balances of peers of a similar age.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

This is the average retirement savings by age

Vanguard's 2025 How America Saves Report provides recent data on where Americans stand when it comes to the money in their retirement plans.

According to Vanguard, here are the average and median retirement account balances among Vanguard participants by age:

Age Average Balance Median Balance Under 25 $6,899 $1,948 25-34 $42,640 $16,255 35-44 $103,552 $39,958 45-54 $188,643 $67,796 55-64 $271,320 $95,642 65 and over $299,442 $95,425

How does your account balance compare?

If your own balance is above average, in theory, that means you are doing better than your peers when it comes to retirement planning. However, a lot depends on your income. If you make $200,000 a year and have $103,552 saved by 35, then your position isn't as good as someone who makes $100,000 a year and has saved the same amount.

Your target goal should be based on factors including:

Your age

The income you need to produce to supplement Social Security

Your goals, such as whether you want to retire early or participate in expensive hobbies as a retiree.

It's helpful to set a personalized retirement savings objective, such as saving 10 times your final salary, and then break that big goal down into small ones to make sure you are saving enough each month.

How can you increase your retirement investments?

If you find that your 401(k) or other retirement investment accounts are falling short of where you need to be, you should take some steps to invest more and grow your wealth. This could include:

Making sure you are investing at least enough in your 401(k) to earn your full match

Automating the process of investing, so your money automatically pays you first before you get a chance to spend it

Investing wisely, including having a good mix of investments that charge low fees and that are appropriate to your life stage and level of risk tolerance.

If you invest consistently over time and learn to become an informed investor, which is easier than you think, you should end up better off than many people your age and able to enjoy your retirement with fewer financial fears.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.