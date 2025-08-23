Are Your Politics Costing You Money? 10 Cities Loved by Democrats That Are Actually Financial Traps

If you’re a Democrat living in a blue state, chances are your city leans liberal in both politics and values. These urban areas attract left-leaning residents for a range of reasons: higher-paying jobs, a college-educated workforce, climate protections, LGBTQ+ inclusion and reproductive rights for women.

However, many of these metropolitan areas come with a steep price tag. Elevated rents, mortgages that take up a large share of income and a wide range of taxes — including property, pensions in some states, sales, income and a city wage tax you may not know — is being deducted from your paycheck if you haven’t examined it closely.

Still, the tradeoff may be worth paying a higher price to live in a community with like-minded residents who share your values. Here are 10 cities loved by Democrats that are serious money traps.

New York

San Francisco

Average monthly rent: $3,570 (Zillow)

Median home sale price: $1,410,000 (Redfin)

Combined sales and use taxes: 8.625%

Cost of living (excluding rent): single person: $1,622.10; family of four: $5,916

Los Angeles

Average monthly rent: $2,795 (Zillow)

Median home sale price: $1,050,000 (Redfin)

Combined sales and use taxes: 9.75%

Cost of living (excluding rent) single person: $1,399; family of four: $5,065.2

Seattle

Average monthly rent: $2,200 (Zillow)

Median home sale price: $880,500 (Redfin)

Combined sales and use taxes: 10.25%

Cost of living (excluding rent) single person: $1,584.9; family of four: $5,700.9

Boston

Average monthly rent: $3,300 (Zillow)

Median home sale price: $826,000 (Redfin)

Combined sales and use taxes: 6.25%

Cost of living (excluding rent): single person: $1,469.6; family of four: $5,344.1

Washington, DC

Average monthly rent: $2,500 (Zillow)

Median home sale price: $685,000 (Redfin)

Combined sales and use taxes: 6%

Cost of living (excluding rent): single person: $1,487; family of four: $5,419.9

Chicago

Average monthly rent: $1,995 (Zillow)

Median home sale price: $385,000 (Redfin)

Combined sales and use taxes: 10.25%

Cost of living (excluding rent) single person: $1,347.9; family of four: $4,870.1

Portland, Oregon

Average monthly rent: $1,800 (Zillow)

Median home sale price: $544,000 (Redfin)

Combined sales and use taxes: $0

Cost of living (excluding rent): single person: $1,321.8; family of four: $4,726.3

Philadelphia

Average monthly rent: $1,625 (Zillow)

Median home sale price: $275,000 (Redfin)

Combined sales and use taxes: 6%

Cost of living (excluding rent): single person: $1,397.5; family of four: $4,981.6

Austin, Texas

Average monthly rent: $2,050 (Zillow)

Median home sale price: $555,000 (Redfin)

Combined sales and use taxes: 8.25% cap

Cost of living (excluding rent): single person: $1,118.6; family of four: $3,993.5

