Are Your Monthly Grocery Costs Above Average? Here’s What Americans Typically Pay

Whether you shop in bulk, visit the grocery store several times a week to pick up whatever you’re in the mood for, or fall somewhere in between, one thing is certain—you need to buy food.

But how much you spend on groceries can vary widely depending on your diet, where you live, where you shop, your budget and the size of your household.

On average, households with lower incomes spend fewer dollars—but a larger proportion of their income—on groceries than those with higher income.

In 2022, families with the lowest earnings spent an average of $5,090 on food, equaling about 31% of their income. Meanwhile, the highest-earning households spent more than three times as much—$15,713—representing just 8% of their income, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

So, how can you create a food budget that’s good for both your diet and your wallet? Bear these tips in mind as you cruise the supermarket aisles.

How Much Should My Monthly Grocery Spending Be?

The cost of your groceries will vary according to the size of your household and who’s in it.

Also, the USDA categorizes average grocery costs by types of spenders: low-cost, moderate and liberal.

For example, a family with a mother, father and two children between the ages of 9 and 11 would pay between $1,074 to $1,635 a month, on average, for groceries. (Prices shown here and below are from October 2023.)

Three Spending Plans: USDA Grocery Costs For Single Adults

Monthly spending averages for individuals also differ depending on age and budget. For males with low and moderate grocery budgets, spending maxes out among men aged 14 to 19. Among those with the highest budgets, the biggest spenders are in the 20 to 50 age group.

Males

Among females, regardless of budget category, the 20 to 50 age group spends the most.

Females

8 Tips for Saving Money at the Store—Without Sacrificing Nutrition

Believe it or not, eating healthy meals need not drain your bank account. Two key principles are:

Shop for vegetables and fruits that are in season; those are usually cheaper.

Stock up on nutritious canned and dry foods like beans, rice and vegetables.

Here are eight things you can do to shop more cost-effectively.

1. Check your cupboards before you shop.

Start by shopping in your own cabinets, refrigerator and freezer before you go to the store or browse online. Use the food you have before spending money on new food.

2. Find out what’s in season and what’s on sale.

Seasonal fruits and vegetables are typically cheaper because they’re more plentiful and are not being shipped in from warmer regions (which can increase the cost). They’re also likely to be fresher and tastier. A rough schedule for seasonal fruits and vegetables might include:

Spring

Apples

Apricots

Asparagus

Avocados

Bananas

Broccoli

Cabbage

Carrots

Summer

Cherries

Corn

Cucumbers

Eggplant

Garlic

Green beans

Honeydew melon

Lima beans

Fall

Pears

Peas

Pumpkin

Raspberries

Spinach

Sweet potatoes and yams

Swiss chard

Winter squash

Winter

Kale

Leeks

Lemons

Limes

Onions

Oranges

Parsnips

Pears

3. Buy in bulk.

Buying in bulk is almost always cheaper than buying smaller quantities. The most accurate way to compare prices is to check the unit cost. Grocery shelves usually have two price tags: the retail price per container, usually in larger print, and the unit price, which is often in smaller print beneath the retail price. The unit price is how much you’re paying by weight or volume, rather than container size. Unit costs will show you how much you’ll spend on larger and smaller quantities.

4. Make a meal plan.

Weekly meal plans can help you reduce costs because you can buy in bulk, use the same ingredients in several different dishes for multiple meals, and avoid impulse spending. Postmates, DoorDash and other meal delivery services are good friends when you’re hungry but terrible enemies when you’re trying to cut costs.

5. Eat before you shop.

Hunger often leads to overspending. Studies have shown that people who shop on an empty stomach spend more on groceries as well as on non-food items, such as paper clips and hair supplies. Schedule your shopping trips after a meal or snack to keep your spending in check.

6. Join your grocery store’s rewards programs.

Most grocery stores have free-to-join rewards programs that offer members all kinds of savings. If you’re not sure if your store offers such a program, ask a cashier or manager next time you’re there. You may be surprised to find free savings just by signing up.

7. Clip those coupons.

Before you buy a particular food, find out if there are coupons for it online or in the in-store flyers. Also, check to see if your store offers a price match program.

8. Use cash-back or rewards credit cards.

Many credit card companies offer perks and rewards for grocery spending. If you want to boost your earnings, choose a credit card that offers benefits you can use (like cash back or airline miles). If you use a credit card that gives you rewards, pay off the total balance each month. That way, you won’t end up paying interest—which can exceed 24% on credit cards—and wiping away the benefits.

