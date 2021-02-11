Are Young Investors Secretly Value Investors?

(1:30) - The Rise of The Retail Investor: What Stocks Are They Buying?

(7:20) - How Does This Compare To The Dot-com Bubble?

(13:00) - Buying FANG: Do Stock Splits Help Investors Buy Into Higher Priced Stocks?

(17:15) - Where Are New Investors Getting Their Stock Tips?

(21:45) - Are The Short Squeeze Plays Over?

(27:00) - Episode Roundup: GME, HYMTF, TSLA, AAPL, AMZN, AMC, GM, LGND, CCIV

The WSB/Reddit short squeeze traders were mostly trading in stocks that have, historically, been considered values. Is a new generation of investors falling in love with value?

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Associate Stock Strategist, Dan Laboe, who is also the editor of the new Zacks newsletter service, the Headline Trader, to talk about the group of young investors who have fallen in love with the stock market.

Dan, himself, is a young Millennial, but some of the investors are even younger. They are teenagers, which means they are GenerationZ.

Is 90-Year-Old Buffett an Investing Idol?

Reuters just had an article with the title: “South Korean boy investor with 43% gains is new retail trading icon.”

And he dreams of becoming the next Warren Buffett.

He isn’t day trading. He told the reporter he is buying to hold for 10 to 20 years, as all good value investors try to do.

He’s 12.

Young Traders Buy Value Stocks

GameStop GME, the most popular of the WSB/Reddit short-squeeze stocks, had been a value stock for years.

Not only was it being ignored by Wall Street, but it traded with a single digit P/E.

Same with General Motors GM, which has also surged in popularity among young investors on Robinhood.

General Motors shares are up 62% in the last year but still trades with a forward P/E of just 9.

Are Old Favorites Still in Vogue?

New, young investors usually have less capital to deploy.

That makes it difficult to buy shares in companies like Amazon AMZN, which is trading at over $3,000 per share, even with buying fractional shares.

But Tesla TSLA and Apple AAPL have both split their shares, making it easier to buy more shares.

Does share price keep young investors out of certain stocks so that’s why they focus on value stocks, many of which may NOT be priced so high on a dollar basis?

Listen to this week’s podcast to find out the answer to that question and others including young investors buying SPACs and other hot investing trends.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of AMZN in her personal portfolio.]

