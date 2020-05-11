Are You the Reason the Market is Rising as the Economy is Collapsing?

You don’t need me to tell you that we live in strange times, but for market watchers perhaps the strangest thing about them is that with unemployment at massive, unprecedented levels and with Q2 GDP expected to show the biggest drop in history, the major stock indices have been roaring back from their lows around two and a half months ago.

I’ll be honest, that has left me a bit baffled, but, as I have said on many occasions, the market cannot be "wrong." If things really don’t make sense to you, it is far more likely that you have missed something, as opposed to the notion that the hundreds of thousands whose collective wisdom the market represents have got it completely wrong. So, I have spent a lot of time thinking about what I missed, and the most likely explanation is ... you.

Not you as an investor, but you as a consumer.

However you look at it, the American consumer has been remarkable over the last fifty years or so. You can call it the kind of resilient American exceptionalism that makes your chest swell with pride, or you can call it the kind of crass commercialism that makes you hang your head in shame, but either way, Americans rarely let anything get in the way of consumption.

So, when Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk gets edgy about re-opening to meet demand for their vehicles in the midst of a pandemic, it isn’t really irrational behavior on his part, nor should it come as a shock to the rest of us. And nor should we really be surprised when car dealership operator AutoNation (AN) reports Q1 results that showed EPS of $0.91. That number beat analysts’ expectations by a whopping $0.22 and represents a decline in profits of less than four percent as compared to Q1 2019. Some of the quarter may have been during an unprecedented lockdown, but the mighty American car buyer won’t be held back!

That success could be just the result of a particularly strong first two months of the year I guess, but other data suggest otherwise.

Unsurprisingly, U.S. vehicle sales fell dramatically in April, but in two ways, the numbers were spectacularly good.

The results were a lot better than economists were expecting and, even more noticeably, were a lot better than elsewhere in the world. A 46.6% year-on-year decline in auto sales is obviously bad, until you look at what happened in other developed countries.

In the U.K., for example, the same metric showed a drop of over 97% versus a year ago, with most European countries posting similar results. China is further along the coronavirus curve, and April sales there were actually a little higher than last year, but in February, as the virus hit hard, they dropped 80%. The rest of the world may have retreated into its shell when coronavirus spread but Americans, it seems, will buy a new truck if they want a new truck, pandemics and pestilence be dammed.

Add in the beneficial effects on stocks of a financial system awash with cash looking for a home, and the bounce back begins to look not just explainable, but even logical. The Fed and Congress have responded to the challenge and supported those consumers, printing and borrowing trillion of dollars to throw at the problem. Those dollars seek a return and with the Fed also holding down interest rates to virtually zero, stocks are the only place to go.

The problem, however, is that the very things that explain strong performance in stocks in the face of such an economic disaster could also be their downfall in the future. The kind of resiliency that leads to car shopping during a pandemic could easily result in a second wave of coronavirus infections. In that case, while the monthly crash may be less in America, declines could drag on for months longer, making the combined effect at least equal to elsewhere in the world.

As out of vogue as it is to point this out, printing and borrowing massive amounts of money at the same time has not worked out well for other countries in the past.

All that said, these are possible issues at some point in the future. What we have right now is an America that is refusing to be beaten by a virus. Unemployment may be at Great Depression levels and we may be staring at a snapshot of an economy around half the size of what it was a year ago, but you, the American consumer, are doing your best to offset that.

Right now, traders and investors believe that may be enough, and history suggests they may be right.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.