Are You Smarter Than a Millionaire? Take This Quiz on the Cost of Living in America

While being a millionaire certainly comes with its own set of unique headaches — high taxes, complicated investment portfolios, a paid staff and more — there are many things that the super-rich most likely do not have to worry about. This especially applies to the daily costs that the rest of us must contend with, from prices at the gas pump or grocery store, to the excesses of student debt or out-of-pocket medical expenses without premium insurance.

It’s enough to make you wonder: Are you smarter than a millionaire? At least as it pertains to the costs of daily living that the wealthy probably never need to consider? Let’s find out.

The Cost of Groceries

The average millionaire likely doesn’t have to wonder what a trip to the grocery store costs the average person per month, nor the cost of shopping for a whole family. Do you? What do you think that costs in 2025?

A) $150 per person ($600 for a family of four) per month.

B) $250 per person ($1,000 for a family of four) per month.

C) $350 per person ($1,400 for a family of four) per month.

Groceries: The Answer

If you said (C) $350 per person (or $1,400 for a family of four) over the course of one month, you’d be correct. According to InstaCart, that’s the average cost of a month’s worth of trips to the grocery store in 2025.

The Cost of Rent Per Month

While the cost of rent can vary dramatically in America, knowing the baseline average amount paid for a one- or two-bedroom apartment is the first step toward knowing how much to save for the security deposit and first month’s rent when securing a new apartment — something a millionaire likely never has to consider. So, do you think you know the answer that a millionaire doesn’t? What is the average cost of rent in America?

A) $1,211 (one bedroom); $1,423 (two bedroom)

B) $1,433 (one bedroom); $1,799 (two bedroom)

C) $1,636 (one bedroom); $1,897 (two bedroom)

Rent: The Answer

If you guessed (C) $1,636 per month (one bedroom) and $1,897 per month (two bedroom), you’re right on the money. Per Apartments.com, those are the current going rates for American apartment living in 2025.

The Cost of Gas

While it is certainly likely that a number of millionaires might pump their own gas, it’s less likely that they’re keeping tabs on just how much they spend on it monthly.

Those in the middle class, however, by necessity should be keeping a closer eye on the gas pump, as those costs take up a bigger portion of their budgets. Taking into account the wide variances of gas costs from state to state, what do you think the average American pays to fuel up their ride every month in 2025?

A) $177

B) $185

C) $223

Gas: The Answer

If you gauged the national monthly average for fuel costs as (A) $177 per month, you’d get the green light from GOBankingRates. As noted by Empower, that’s how much the average American has to pay to keep their wheels turning every month in 2025.

The Cost of Healthcare

Without a doubt, healthcare is an expensive proposition in America — whether one is wealthy or not or has insurance or not. That said, exorbitant healthcare costs are far more easily absorbed by the wealthy than by those who make less than $100,000 per year, for instance. Barring medical treatment for extreme illness, millionaires likely do not have to sweat the kinds of medical bills that could potentially break the average American family.

With that in mind, do you know how much the average American spends per year on healthcare (this includes actual medical care services, out-of-pocket costs and insurance premiums)?

A) $14,570

B) $18,950

C) $21,000

Healthcare: The Answer

You’re still in the game with a heartbeat if you guessed (A) $14,570 as the average annual amount spent on healthcare in America, per the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The Cost of Education

Student loan debt is a serious concern for any American hoping for higher education, or who has already graduated college and must now spend years (or even decades) paying off annual debt that the average millionaire most like pays in full with a few keystrokes. It has become such a concern that many Americans (and even some politicians) have advocated canceling all student loan debt. For the time being, though, it’s a reality that average Americans must contend with.

How much student loan debt do you think the average American carries?

A) $22,580

B) $38,375

C) $47,580

Education: The Answer

If you and your thinking cap came up with (B) $38,375, then you’ve officially graduated from this test, and you likely know more about the average costs of living in America than a millionaire — as that is what the current graduate in America owes in federal student loan debts, per the Education Data Initiative.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Are You Smarter Than a Millionaire? Take This Quiz on the Cost of Living in America

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.