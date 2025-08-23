Are You Smarter Than Mark Cuban? Take This Quiz About His ‘Shark Tank’ Deals To Find Out

Mark Cuban was on “Shark Tank” for 15 seasons and invested roughly $33 million in various businesses during that time. Earlier this year, he told CNBC he has profited $35 million in cash returns and a whopping $250 million in mark-to-market value (i.e., what they could be bought or sold for in today’s market). Needless to say, Cuban knows what to invest in and how to make a profit on his investments.

What about you? Do you have Cuban’s knack for sensing an opportunity? Would you have avoided his few mistakes? Take this GOBankingRates quiz about Cuban’s “Shark Tank” deals to find out.

Paddle Boards

In 2011, Cuban was presented with the opportunity to invest in Tower Paddle Boards, a manufacturer of inflatable stand-up paddle boards. Ultimately, Cuban invested $150,000 in the company.

Would you have invested?

The Answer: Paddle Boards

If the answer is yes, you might be as smart as Mark Cuban. Per FinanceBuzz, the investment paid off over $1 million in dividends (and Cuban still has an ownership stake in the company).

Nuts ‘N More

A peanut butter bar that’s healthy, high in protein, and tastes like delicious candy sounds just next to perfect, right? That’s what Cuban thought when he invested $250,000 in the Nuts ‘N More Company.

Would you have invested?

The Answer: Nuts ‘N More

You’d be wise to say yes — per QZ, Cuban paid a quarter of a million dollars for 35% of Nuts ‘N More, a company that then netted millions in profits.

Breathometer

The Breathometer was a portable device that could connect to an iPhone and serve as a personal breathalyzer, allowing the user to test his or her blood-alcohol content before driving. The entire five-person “Shark Tank” panel, including Cuban, was so impressed with the Breathometer — and founder Charles Yim — that they pooled together $1 million for a 30% stake in the company, per Yahoo Finance.

Would you have invested?

The Answer: Breathometer

If you felt hesitant about investing in the Breathometer, you might be smarter than Cuban. He later called the investment “my biggest beating” on “Shark Tank.” Cuban alleged that Yim took the “Shark Tank” financial investment and used it to party and travel under the guise of “networking” (something Yim has denied). Further, the Federal Trade Commission alleged the Breathometer was not accurate in measuring blood-alcohol content, and the device is not commercially available.

Simple Sugars

Cuban felt a hometown connection to Simple Sugars skin care founder Lani Lazzari, who — like Cuban — is from Pittsburgh. Cuban also identified with the company because he, too, suffered from a skin condition. Ultimately, he invested a hefty $100,000 in the company.

Would you have invested?

The Answer: Simple Sugars

Hopefully, you’d have invested, too. Following Cuban’s investment, Simple Sugars now pulls in over $5 million yearly.

HyConn

Cuban was so wowed by the HyConn — a device that connects fire hydrants to fire hoses more easily and speedily than normal — that he invested $1.25 million for sole ownership of the company.

Would you have invested?

The Answer: HyConn

If you decided to opt out of such a massive investment, it’s possible you’re smarter than Cuban. The HyConn failed, though it’s not clear as to why. As GOBankingRates previously reported, HyConn inventor Jeff Stroope alleges that Cuban’s ego tripped up the device’s ability to succeed, while Cuban maintains that Stroope artificially inflated his company’s sale prices to fraudulently increase value.

