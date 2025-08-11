Are You Smart Enough To Avoid Losing Your Money in the Latest Scam? Take This Quiz To Find Out

As communication and digital technology evolves daily, so too does the methodology of scams and scammers to steal your money. Not only can scammers utilize texts, emails and hacking to steal your cash, but new innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) can now give them an even easier reach into your wallet.

Find Out: 4 Secrets of the Truly Wealthy, According To Dave Ramsey

Also See: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Are you smart enough to avoid losing your money in the latest scam? Take this GOBankingRates quiz to find out.

Also learn how to avoid a PayPal scam.

AI Scams

AI technology is growing at an exponential rate, including in the scamming arena. Do you know which of the following is a common AI scam?

A) Job scams

B) Phishing scams

C) Voice cloning scams

D) All of the above

Check Out: I Asked ChatGPT When I’ll Be Able To Retire Based on My Current Finances — Here’s What It Said

Explore More: I Asked ChatGPT for the Best Passive Income Ideas of 2025

Answer: AI Scams

If you answered (D) All of the above, then you’re ahead of the AI scammers. As GOBankingRates has previously reported, AI scammers have been known to create fake job postings with fake interviews to gain your information, phishing scams with fake emails to draw out your banking information, and voice cloning scams to imitate the voice of someone you know to elicit personal info.

Read Next: I Asked ChatGPT When I Could Retire — I Couldn’t Believe the Answer

The Key to Self-Protection

In the age financial scamming, what is the primary thing you can do to protect yourself?

A) Vigilant cybersecurity

B) Disconnecting the internet when not in use

C) Only using the internet via a smartphone

Answer: Self-Protection

Hopefully, you opted for (A) Vigilant cybersecurity as the best method of protection from modern scamming. As the FDIC has noted, inadequate cybersecurity can lead to identity theft and stolen finances — the two goals of every cyber-scammer.

The primary tips and tricks of vigilant cybersecurity include not opening emails from unknown senders, not clicking on unfamiliar links, staying up to date on modern cyber threats, using very strong password protection and always updating the operating systems on your software devices.

Protect Your Checks

What is check cooking?

A) Scammers stealing checks from your mailbox and endorsing them

B) Scammers using technology to photograph and digitally alter your checks to make withdrawals from your account

C) Scammers writing bad checks to you and your family repeatedly

Know More: 30 Scam Phone Numbers To Block and Area Codes To Avoid

Answer: Protect Your Checks

Did you go with (B) Scammers using technology to photograph and digitally alter your checks to make withdrawals from your account? If so, you’re on the right track. This is an easy trick for sophisticated scammers, who will digitize and change your checks and then write new checks from your account.

Gift Cards

True or false: There is more than one type of gift card scam.

A) True

B) False

Answer: Gift Cards

Did you answer (A) True? There are two types of gift card scams. There are payment scams, in which a scammer will convince you to pay off a financial burden by purchasing gift cards and sharing the gift card numbers with the scammer. The other is a zero-value gift card, in which you are “paid” by a scammer with a gift card that has no actual funds.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Are You Smart Enough To Avoid Losing Your Money in the Latest Scam? Take This Quiz To Find Out

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.