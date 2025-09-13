Are You Really Ready to Start Collecting Social Security? 5 Signs It Might Be the Perfect Time

Key Points The obvious indication you're ready to claim Social Security is that you've reached your full retirement age.

One of the most important retirement decisions you'll make is when to claim Social Security benefits. It's a decision you definitely want to get right. A mistake could weigh on you for the rest of your life.

Are you really ready to start collecting Social Security? Here are five signs that it might be the perfect time.

1. You've reached your full retirement age

Perhaps the easiest indication that you're ready to claim Social Security is that you've reached your full retirement age (FRA). For anyone born in 1960 or afterward, the magic age is 67.

The biggest plus of waiting to claim Social Security until your FRA is that you won't incur an early retirement penalty. You will also already be able to participate in Medicare (its eligibility age is 65). For most retirees, this means their health insurance costs will be lower than they'd otherwise be.

Not everyone will be ready to claim Social Security when they hit their FRA, though. Some will prefer holding off to receive delayed retirement credits. These credits can boost your retirement benefits by two-thirds of 1% per month up to age 70. That's a potential increase of 24% that many retirees might find enticing.

2. You have other income sources to cover retirement needs

Another good sign that you're ready to claim Social Security is that you have other income sources that, together with your Social Security benefits, will cover all of your retirement needs. Many Americans save money for years in IRAs, 401(k) accounts, and other tax-advantaged plans to help fund retirement. If you have enough money in these accounts, you should be financially prepared to retire.

How much money is enough? It varies based on your anticipated spending, longevity, and other factors. The best approach is to consult with a reputable financial advisor, such as a certified financial planner (CFP), to discuss your retirement plans and determine how much additional income you'll need beyond Social Security during your retirement years.

3. You're eager to pursue your retirement dreams

A big part of knowing when you're ready to claim Social Security is having the desire to retire. If you're eager to pursue your retirement dreams, that's a strong hint that you're ready (assuming your financial position will allow it, of course).

It isn't surprising that the second-most popular age to claim Social Security is the earliest possible age -- 62. This likely reflects the desire of many Americans to spend more time with family, pursue hobbies, or travel more sooner rather than later.

4. You're concerned about your health

Not all of the ways to know you're ready to claim Social Security are positive. If you're concerned about your health and haven't reached your FRA yet, early retirement (and accepting the associated early retirement penalties for your Social Security benefits) could be the best option in some cases.

Before you go down this path, though, first check to see if you might be eligible for Social Security disability benefits. These disability benefits will automatically convert to retirement benefits when you reach your FRA.

5. You've lost your job and need extra income

There's also another negative scenario that could be a sign you're ready to claim Social Security benefits. If you've lost your job, are at least age 62, and need extra income to make ends meet, Social Security could be a financial lifesaver.

This should probably be an option of last resort, however. If you can find another job that covers your expenses, it might be a smarter financial move to take it (even if only temporarily) and delay claiming Social Security. But if you simply can't find other employment, claiming Social Security retirement benefits could be a pragmatic solution.

