Are You Really Ready to Start Collecting Social Security? 4 Signs It Might Be the Perfect Time

Social security. It's quite the topic. There are debates on whether it will survive over the long term. There are debates over how it should work. What's clear, though, is there are advantages and disadvantages in regards to when is the ideal time to take Social Security benefits. Trying to figure out when the right time is for you? These four criteria might help you out.

1. Have you reached full retirement age?

To make the most of your Social Security benefits, reaching your full retirement age is the ticket. Your full retirement age is the point at which you're eligible to receive 100% of your earned Social Security benefit. While dependent on your birth year, it's typically at 66 or 67 for most people right now.

Why is this important? Because if you collect before your full retirement age, your monthly benefit is permanently reduced by up to 30% if you start at 62. If you've hit full retirement age and you're not planning to delay until age 70, this might be your ideal window to start.

2. You've stopped working or have minimal income

A major factor that can make the decision for you is your other sources of income. If you have the financial means to hold off on Social Security until you can receive full benefits, that might be the more beneficial route. If, however, you are out of work or simply don't have enough saved to cover your living expenses, it might make sense to take Social Security early in order to improve your quality of life or sustain it.

One major factor to consider is your current employment status. If you collect benefits before your full retirement age and still earn income from work, your benefits could be temporarily reduced. In 2025, for example, if you're under full retirement age and earn more than the annual earnings limit ($22,320 in 2024), Social Security will withhold $1 for every $2 earned above that limit.

3. Early retirement and longevity

When learning about Social Security, retirement planning is a significant factor. Don't feel like waiting to start your golden years? Perhaps taking your benefits early is the right decision for you. If you can swing it financially, taking your benefits now, rather than later, could give you the ability to travel, play golf, or whatever else you fancy.

Using Social Security benefits to avoid drawing down your retirement accounts too quickly can be a smart financial move. It may also help reduce your risk of outliving your savings over the long term.

The other factor to consider here is life expectancy. It's the thing that none of us want to think about. How long are we going to live? This is a major factor when considering Social Security benefits. In 2023, the average life expectancy in the United States was 78.4. So if you hold out to 70 to maximize benefits, most of us have less than a decade to enjoy it.

If you are in good health, or blessed with good genes, it might make sense to hold out to maximize total benefits. If, however, you have an illness, or don't have a family track record of living into your 70s or 80s, it might make good sense to claim your benefits so that you can make the most of them while you can.

4. You've coordinated benefits with your spouse

If you're married, your decision to collect Social Security has a ripple effect. Spousal and survivor benefits are tied to your claiming age, which means starting early can reduce what your spouse is entitled to down the road. But there are times when it makes sense for one spouse to claim early while the other delays to maximize the overall household benefit.

If you've talked it through and developed a joint strategy with your spouse -- or your financial advisor -- and claiming now aligns with that plan, it could be the right time.

It's a big decision

Starting Social Security is a big decision with long-term implications. It's not just about numbers -- it's about timing, needs, and your personal retirement goals. If any of these four signs apply to you, it might be the perfect moment to start collecting benefits and enjoy the next chapter of life with a little more financial peace of mind.

