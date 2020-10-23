Are You Ready For The New Era of Credit Decisions?

By Jim Swift, CEO of Cortera

Never before has the analysis of credit risk demanded more of a data-driven, scientific approach to decision-making than at this very moment. The pandemic-triggered financial crisis and the increased risk profiles of millions of privately-held businesses has tolerance narrowed. At the same time, sharp-eyed analysts on the buy side are looking at accounts receivable with an intense level of scrutiny, and a K-shaped recovery will exaggerate the divide between winners and losers.

The reality is that many public companies often enter into buying relationships with entities that are not public, and as a result lack the visibility that creates necessary confidence and comfort in their finance departments. There has been a longstanding dearth of information about privately held businesses, which is ironic given that banks, credit card issuers and other financial institutions who extend credit to individuals have more insight into their financial situation than typically exists for small- and mid-size businesses.

But that data scarcity mindset is no longer true, as a next generation of credit data emerges that goes beyond the limits and inaccuracies of self-reported data – and third-party extrapolations – to generate precise and up-to-the-moment insights that are essential to the data hygiene that is required in the COVID-19 economy. As a long-time entrepreneur in this space, my mission is to democratize data access, and the time for that has clearly arrived.

Decisions are being made every day on whether to extend credit to new and existing customers, and about managing collections to protect your company while simultaneously not jeopardizing important business relationships.

With this in mind, here are five essential insights that every public-company CFO and their finance departments need to understand now:

Closely examine and monitor the buying behavior of a company. With airline spending down 45%, there is a knock-on effect for many industries, including transportation equipment manufacturing. The right credit resource will enable you to have visibility into this critical cascade of spending reductions and their impact on creditworthiness. You’ve heard “follow the money” – but you also need to follow its increasing absence. Keep your eye on trends in buying power. IT spending is up 75% percent over a year ago, and internet retailer spending is up 43%. While the fairy dust of these increases is not being spread universally, it is clearly helpful to understand the macro trends that drive your customers, and to view specific performance in that larger context. Make sure you understand the timeliness of payments. In today’s volatile economic environment, yesterday’s credit status is about as useful as yesterday’s newspaper (or yesterday’s COVID epidemiology). We are dealing with an unprecedently dynamic situation, one in which accounts receivable is at the front line of change. Don’t wait till it’s too late to turn things over to collection. This is always a delicate dance. Send something for collection too soon, and a valuable client might be offended and lost. Wait too long, and the debtor could spiral into an irrecoverable financial situation. Don’t accept conventionally available data at face value. There is a lot of misinformation out there, and public companies need to practice the same due diligence they do with every decision. Companies must assess the relative accuracy and value of credit data. Do that now, and don’t simply hope that an improving economy will eliminate the need for the ultimate in forensic accuracy.

When times are good, credit decisions are often made on incomplete data. The errors in judgment are not as damaging as they would otherwise be, because as they say, a rising tide lifts all boats. But in the absence of a rising tide, I am reminded of what Warren Buffett has said, which is when the tide goes out, you can see who’s naked. In today’s world, you need to make sure you and your accounts receivable are fully-informed, full-defended and fully-clothed.

Jim Swift is the CEO of Cortera, a company which tracks $1.5T in annual B2B spending across 100 industries and over 1M companies around the U.S.

