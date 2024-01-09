Are You Ready for the Cryptocurrency Future?

Cryptocurrency has emerged from the “crypto winter.” Additionally, with spot bitcoin ETFs on the horizon, it is more important than ever for advisors to understand crypto.

VettaFi is proud to present its Cryptocurrency Symposium. This free event will cover a wide range of pertinent topics and feature crypto experts from a variety of firms. According to VettaFi's Head of Research Todd Rosenbluth, "Many advisors have been waiting for an ETF to gain access to bitcoin and provide an alternative from stocks and bonds. We hope at this event to give them the tools to talk to their clients about cryptocurrency."

The roster for the symposium features some of the leading cryptocurrency experts in finance.

The Experts Are Ready

Galaxy Asset Management's Head of Liquid Passive Strategies Paul Cappelli will discuss whether the future belongs to crypto.

Bitwise Asset Management’s Matt Hougan will bring his years of expertise and crypto knowledge to attendees.

Renowned global investor Frank Holmes of HIVE Digital Technologies is a sought-after speaker and the author of Frank Talk CEO blog.

Jonathan Steinberg, founder and CEO of WisdomTree, will bring his razor-sharp analysis to the table.

VanEck Director of Digital Asset Product, Kyle DaCruz, is slated to dig into some particularly meaty topics.

Grayscale has been an adamant champion of cryptocurrency, and Global Head of Investments David LaValle will be sharing his expertise and insight.

Jay Jacobs, BlackRock’s U.S. head of thematics and active equity ETFs, is another can’t-miss presenter at the symposium.

Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas will also be bringing his analytical expertise, while Tom Lydon and Todd Rosenbluth host the event.

The Cryptocurrency Future Is Here

The cryptocurrency future has arrived, and advisors who understand this space will have a decided edge over those who do not.

Register now for this free symposium, happening on Friday, January 12 at 11 a.m. ET.

