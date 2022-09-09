Are You Ready For Some Football? Sports Bettors Are

Football, the biggest sport in America, is back! Last night, the Buffalo Bills beat the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL season opener. It wasn’t a close or particularly exciting game, but it did get some people excited about the Bills’ prospects. The win gives them a chance at achieving something quite rare: In the last fifteen years, only three preseason Super Bowl favorites have gone on to win the championship, and the Bills occupy that favorite’s position this year. With a lot of people having bet on them to win it all, their win last night, and the impressive way it was achieved, had significance for a much bigger audience than just the Bills Mafia.

From a stock market perspective, the biggest significance was that sports betting was talked about in last night’s NBC broadcast.

Sports betting is huge in America and, more importantly, is finally out in the open and legal in many places, and football is the most bet-on sport. That is why it is the most popular sport, a fact that the TV networks and the league tried to ignore until quite recently but are now embracing. Any fan, whether a sports bettor or not, can tell you that, given that the vast majority of ads during any game are for sports betting or daily fantasy companies. The next five months or so are of vital importance to those companies, but can they cash in this year? And if so, what is the best way for investors to play the public obsession with not just football, but betting on football?

Based on the volume of ads, you might think that this is a two-horse race, if you will forgive me mixing my sports metaphors. Draft Kings (DKNG) and FanDuel, a part of the Flutter Entertainment (PDYPY) group that grew out of the Irish bookmaking operation Paddy Power and now includes such notable brands as Betfair, Poker Stars and Fox Sports, dominate the sports betting advertising space, although recognizable casino names like MGM (MGM) and Caesar’s (CZR) are also prominent in some markets.

One company that you won’t hear mentioned is Penn National (PENN), but as this season gets underway, it might be the stock in the industry with the most short-term upside.

The above may not look like a particularly attractive chart in some respects, but it is pretty typical for sports betting stocks over the last year. The market got very excited, too excited actually, about the prospects for the industry in the post-pandemic boom, but realism, as it is wont to do, doused that enthusiasm with a bucket of cold water. Sports betting is an intensively competitive business and while states have legalized it in order to gain tax revenue at a decent clip, the initial rush to do so is now over. Add in the fact that many of those states put in rules to limit what the industry can do, and the grass turned out to be nowhere near as green as it looked from the other side of the fence.

What we have seen in many cases is massive revenue growth from sports betting companies, but a struggle to actually make any money. All those ads mentioned earlier are part of the problem, as are sign up promotions that essentially buy new customers. PENN, though, doesn’t have that problem right now, or at least not to the same extent. Their last earnings report that didn’t show a profit was in Q3 2020. EPS has been inconsistent since then, although it has been trending downwards since the high of $1.17 in Q2 2021. However, unlike more prominent rivals, they have remained on the positive side.

In part, that is because PENN’s approach has been a bit different to the other big names. They concentrated early more on physical locations for sports betting under the Barstool Sports brand, which may not have the reach offered by an online focus, but it keeps costs down. From that solid base they are now expanding more into the online space, but seemingly doing so from a strong position. That is why, while I still like the long-term prospects of DKNG and PDYPY, PENN is the best bet right now for those who want their portfolio to be ready for some football too.

