Are You Ready to Buy the Stock That Will Dominate the Market for Decades to Come?

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have helped the S&P 500 roar higher over the past two years -- and the benchmark is extending that gain this year too, heading for a 13% annual increase. But this AI boom may not be a trend that lasts just a few years, and could instead be a theme that offers momentum for quite some time.

Why? The earlier stages of the AI boom, and we're still at this point right now, involve building up capacity and training AI models to do their jobs of solving complex tasks. Future stages of growth involve putting this AI to work in various ways, such as through AI agents or robotics, across industries.

All of this means companies that play key roles in the AI market could see their share prices continue to climb over the long haul. And one in particular looks very well positioned to do so. Are you ready to buy the stock that could dominate the market for decades to come? Let's check out a player who could offer investors significant long-term growth.

The world's biggest company

This AI giant has already seen its stock advance 1,200% over the past five years, and it's become the world's largest company with a market value of more than $4 trillion. But don't worry, this market leader still has plenty of room to run thanks to the strength of its products and innovations, and forecasts for the growth of the AI market. Analysts predict the AI market, today worth billions of dollars, will reach the trillions in just a few years.

And Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the stock that's likely to dominate the stock market for decades to come. You may know of Nvidia as the world's leading AI chip designer, and it is, but importantly, Nvidia has used this strength to expand. The company now offers a variety of related products and services, making it the one customers turn to when developing an AI platform. This is one positive point, but there are a few more that make me confident about Nvidia's future.

One of these is Nvidia's focus on innovation, with a commitment to update its graphics processing units (GPUs), or AI chips, on an annual basis. The company is already steps ahead of rivals, and this pledge should keep it in the lead year after year.

Building an AI community

Another important element of Nvidia's strength is its partnerships and AI community, allowing each player to work together and benefit.

For example, Nvidia recently announced a $5 billion investment in chipmaker Intel. As part of the deal, Intel -- an expert in central processing units (CPUs) -- is incorporating Nvidia's GPU technology into its personal computer (PC) systems. And Nvidia is adding Intel CPUs to AI platforms for data centers. This offers Nvidia access to top CPUs and also broadens Nvidia's reach in the PC market.

Another major move is Nvidia's planned $100 billion investment in OpenAI, allowing the AI lab to fund infrastructure expansion -- and buy more Nvidia chips.

Finally, Nvidia has demonstrated its ability to complete a complex product launch and maintain high profitability on sales. Late last year, it released its Blackwell architecture and chip and delivered double-digit revenue growth in the following quarters, along with gross margin levels above 70%. (This excludes the impact of a charge in the first quarter for orders the company wasn't able to ship to China due to export restrictions. )

Potential risks

Of course, Nvidia stock could slip on a slowdown in AI spending or potential delays in its plan for product launches. These are risks that exist now and into the future. But I also believe that Nvidia has the strength to handle these challenges. For example, when initial restrictions were launched a few years ago, Nvidia created a GPU specifically to meet requirements for export to China.

Now, let's get back to our question: Are you ready to buy this stock that could dominate the market for decades? Though Nvidia has soared in recent years, the stock isn't ridiculously priced. Trading for 41x forward earnings estimates, it still has room to run -- and it's important to remember that these earnings estimates are for the coming year, so they don't include growth that may come a bit farther down the road.

So, today, you can get in on this player for a decent price, and all of the elements I mentioned above offer reasons to be excited about the company's future -- and believe that it could dominate the market in the years to come.

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short November 2025 $21 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

