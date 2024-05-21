Are You on Track for a Comfortable Retirement? Ask Yourself This Question

After decades of hard work, you want and deserve a comfortable retirement. That's a given. Unfortunately, you won't get there on Social Security alone -- not even close.

If you're lucky and cuts don't happen, those benefits might replace about 40% of your pre-retirement income. However, most seniors need about twice that much income to maintain a decent standard of living. And that's where your personal savings come into play.

But how do you know whether you're saving enough? There's one easy way to find out.

How much of my income am I saving each year?

Unfortunately, there's no specific annual savings target that guarantees a comfortable retirement. But as a general rule, if you're socking away 20% of your income for the future (or more, of course), there's a pretty good chance you'll end up with a large enough nest egg to live the lifestyle you want once your career has wrapped up.

So, if you're unsure you're headed toward a comfortable retirement, ask yourself how much of your income you're currently socking away. If it's 5%, you may end up falling short. If it's 10%, you're in a better spot, but there's still work to do. If it's 15%, you're definitely in a good place. But if you want to really be confident about your financial future, aim for 20%.

And keep in mind that you don't have to start out saving 20% of your salary. It may take a while to work up to that point.

But by the time you're established in your career and earning a decent wage, push yourself to hit that target. If you set that money to go toward retirement savings automatically, such as by automating transfers to an IRA or participating in a workplace 401(k), in time, you probably won't miss it. But chances are, you'll end up in a great spot once retirement rolls around.

