Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Eli Lilly (LLY) is a Great Choice

Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the "long context," investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.

Even though momentum is a popular stock characteristic, it can be tough to define. Debate surrounding which are the best and worst metrics to focus on is lengthy, but the Zacks Momentum Style Score, part of the Zacks Style Scores, helps address this issue for us.

Below, we take a look at Eli Lilly (LLY), a company that currently holds a Momentum Style Score of B. We also talk about price change and earnings estimate revisions, two of the main aspects of the Momentum Style Score.

It's also important to note that Style Scores work as a complement to the Zacks Rank, our stock rating system that has an impressive track record of outperformance. Eli Lilly currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy). Our research shows that stocks rated Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy) and Style Scores of "A or B" outperform the market over the following one-month period.

Set to Beat the Market?

Let's discuss some of the components of the Momentum Style Score for LLY that show why this drugmaker shows promise as a solid momentum pick.

Looking at a stock's short-term price activity is a great way to gauge if it has momentum, since this can reflect both the current interest in a stock and if buyers or sellers have the upper hand at the moment. It is also useful to compare a security to its industry, as this can help investors pinpoint the top companies in a particular area.

For LLY, shares are up 0.24% over the past week while the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is down 0.13% over the same time period. Shares are looking quite well from a longer time frame too, as the monthly price change of 4.4% compares favorably with the industry's 4.4% performance as well.

Considering longer term price metrics, like performance over the last three months or year, can be advantageous as well. Shares of Eli Lilly have increased 27.11% over the past quarter, and have gained 36.13% in the last year. In comparison, the S&P 500 has only moved 3.09% and 17.53%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to LLY's average 20-day trading volume. Volume is a useful item in many ways, and the 20-day average establishes a good price-to-volume baseline; a rising stock with above average volume is generally a bullish sign, whereas a declining stock on above average volume is typically bearish. LLY is currently averaging 2,659,607 shares for the last 20 days.

Earnings Outlook

The Zacks Momentum Style Score encompasses many things, including estimate revisions and a stock's price movement. Investors should note that earnings estimates are also significant to the Zacks Rank, and a nice path here can be promising. We have recently been noticing this with LLY.

Over the past two months, 3 earnings estimates moved higher compared to 2 lower for the full year. These revisions helped boost LLY's consensus estimate, increasing from $23.60 to $23.78 in the past 60 days. Looking at the next fiscal year, 8 estimates have moved upwards while there have been no downward revisions in the same time period.

Bottom Line

Given these factors, it shouldn't be surprising that LLY is a #1 (Strong Buy) stock and boasts a Momentum Score of B. If you're looking for a fresh pick that's set to soar in the near-term, make sure to keep Eli Lilly on your short list.

