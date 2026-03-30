Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why California Resources Corporation (CRC) is a Great Choice

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In "long context," investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.

While many investors like to look for momentum in stocks, this can be very tough to define. There is a lot of debate surrounding which metrics are the best to focus on and which are poor quality indicators of future performance. The Zacks Momentum Style Score, part of the Zacks Style Scores, helps address this issue for us.

Below, we take a look at California Resources Corporation (CRC), a company that currently holds a Momentum Style Score of A. We also talk about price change and earnings estimate revisions, two of the main aspects of the Momentum Style Score.

It's also important to note that Style Scores work as a complement to the Zacks Rank, our stock rating system that has an impressive track record of outperformance. California Resources Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy). Our research shows that stocks rated Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy) and Style Scores of "A or B" outperform the market over the following one-month period.

You can see the current list of Zacks #1 Rank Stocks here >>>

Set to Beat the Market?

In order to see if CRC is a promising momentum pick, let's examine some Momentum Style elements to see if this company holds up.

A good momentum benchmark for a stock is to look at its short-term price activity, as this can reflect both current interest and if buyers or sellers currently have the upper hand. It is also useful to compare a security to its industry, as this can help investors pinpoint the top companies in a particular area.

For CRC, shares are up 8.35% over the past week while the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is up 4.45% over the same time period. Shares are looking quite well from a longer time frame too, as the monthly price change of 17.05% compares favorably with the industry's 12.48% performance as well.

While any stock can see a spike in price, it takes a real winner to consistently outperform the market. Shares of California Resources Corporation have increased 48.46% over the past quarter, and have gained 57.13% in the last year. On the other hand, the S&P 500 has only moved -7.86% and 13.24%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to CRC's average 20-day trading volume. Volume is a useful item in many ways, and the 20-day average establishes a good price-to-volume baseline; a rising stock with above average volume is generally a bullish sign, whereas a declining stock on above average volume is typically bearish. CRC is currently averaging 1,340,389 shares for the last 20 days.

Earnings Outlook

The Zacks Momentum Style Score encompasses many things, including estimate revisions and a stock's price movement. Investors should note that earnings estimates are also significant to the Zacks Rank, and a nice path here can be promising. We have recently been noticing this with CRC.

Over the past two months, 4 earnings estimates moved higher compared to none lower for the full year. These revisions helped boost CRC's consensus estimate, increasing from $1.59 to $3.84 in the past 60 days. Looking at the next fiscal year, 2 estimates have moved upwards while there have been no downward revisions in the same time period.

Bottom Line

Given these factors, it shouldn't be surprising that CRC is a #1 (Strong Buy) stock and boasts a Momentum Score of A. If you're looking for a fresh pick that's set to soar in the near-term, make sure to keep California Resources Corporation on your short list.

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California Resources Corporation (CRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.