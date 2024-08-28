All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

SJW in Focus

Based in San Jose, SJW (SJW) is in the Utilities sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -11.23%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.4 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.76%. In comparison, the Utility - Water Supply industry's yield is 2.19%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.56%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.60 is up 5.3% from last year. Over the last 5 years, SJW has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 6.05%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, SJW's payout ratio is 58%, which means it paid out 58% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

SJW is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $2.76 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 2.99%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, SJW presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SJW Group (SJW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.