Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Carlyle Group in Focus

Based in Washington, Carlyle Group (CG) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -2.56%. The asset management firm is paying out a dividend of $0.35 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.53% compared to the Financial - Investment Funds industry's yield of 4.2% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.57%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.40 is up 1.8% from last year. In the past five-year period, Carlyle Group has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 5.43%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Carlyle's payout ratio is 40%, which means it paid out 40% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for CG for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $3.79 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 16.98%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, CG is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

