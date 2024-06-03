Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

First Bancorp in Focus

Headquartered in San Juan, First Bancorp (FBP) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 7.78% so far this year. The holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico is paying out a dividend of $0.16 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.61% compared to the Banks - Southeast industry's yield of 2.78% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.57%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.64 is up 14.3% from last year. First Bancorp has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 41.87%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. First Bancorp's current payout ratio is 36%. This means it paid out 36% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

FBP is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $1.77 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 3.51%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that FBP is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

