Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Targa Resources, Inc. In Focus

Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) is headquartered in Houston, and is in the Oils-Energy sector. The stock has seen a price change of 51.46% since the start of the year. The company is paying out a dividend of $0.75 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.28% compared to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry's yield of 6.5% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.58%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $3 is up 62.2% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Targa Resources, Inc. has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 15.22%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Targa Resources's current payout ratio is 41%. This means it paid out 41% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, TRGP expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $5.38 per share, with earnings expected to increase 46.99% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, TRGP is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

