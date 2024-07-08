All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Voya Financial in Focus

Voya Financial (VOYA) is headquartered in New York, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of -4.14% since the start of the year. The retirement, investment and insurance company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.4 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.29%. This compares to the Insurance - Life Insurance industry's yield of 0.67% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.61%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.60 is up 29% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Voya Financial has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 23.58%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Voya's payout ratio is 19%, which means it paid out 19% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

VOYA is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $8.45 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 5.23%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, VOYA is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

