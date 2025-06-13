All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Pitney Bowes in Focus

Pitney Bowes (PBI) is headquartered in Stamford, and is in the Computer and Technology sector. The stock has seen a price change of 44.89% since the start of the year. The mailing equipment and software company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.07 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.67%. This compares to the Office Automation and Equipment industry's yield of 1.33% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.54%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $0.28 is up 40% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Pitney Bowes has increased its dividend 1 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 1.05%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Pitney Bowes's payout ratio is 27%, which means it paid out 27% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

PBI is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $1.25 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 52.44%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, PBI presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

