All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. In Focus

Headquartered in Tokyo, Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (TKOMY) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 18.24% so far this year. The company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.56 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.63%. This compares to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry's yield of 0.54% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.53%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.12 is up 2.3% from last year. Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 10.66%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Tokio Marine's payout ratio is 31%, which means it paid out 31% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

TKOMY is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $4.04 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 12.53%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, TKOMY presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

