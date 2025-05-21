Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Novartis in Focus

Based in Basel, Novartis (NVS) is in the Medical sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 15.38%. Currently paying a dividend of $2.6 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.31%. In comparison, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry's yield is 2.54%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.53%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.60 is up 7% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Novartis has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 5.12%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Novartis's current payout ratio is 31%, meaning it paid out 31% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for NVS for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $8.74 per share, with earnings expected to increase 11.91% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that NVS is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

