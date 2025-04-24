Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

1st Source in Focus

Based in South Bend, 1st Source (SRCE) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -2.45%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.36 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.53%. In comparison, the Banks - Midwest industry's yield is 3.44%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.67%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.44 is up 2.9% from last year. In the past five-year period, 1st Source has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 5.43%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. 1st Source's current payout ratio is 26%. This means it paid out 26% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, SRCE expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $5.82 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 6.01%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, SRCE is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

