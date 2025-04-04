All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Amalgamated Financial in Focus

Headquartered in New York, Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of -18.97% so far this year. The bank is paying out a dividend of $0.14 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.06% compared to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry's yield of 9.68% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.65%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.56 is up 21.7% from last year. Amalgamated Financial has increased its dividend 2 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 9.97%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Amalgamated Financial's payout ratio is 14%, which means it paid out 14% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

AMAL is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $3.65 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 4.89%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, AMAL is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

