Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

East West Bancorp in Focus

East West Bancorp (EWBC) is headquartered in Pasadena, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of -2.85% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.6 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.58%. In comparison, the Banks - West industry's yield is 3.02%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.57%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $2.40 is up 9.1% from last year. In the past five-year period, East West Bancorp has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 18.47%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, East West Bancorp's payout ratio is 26%, which means it paid out 26% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for EWBC for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $8.71 per share, with earnings expected to increase 4.94% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, EWBC is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

