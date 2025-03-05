Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Northrim BanCorp in Focus

Headquartered in Anchorage, Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 1.42% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.62 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.14%. In comparison, the Banks - West industry's yield is 2.84%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.57%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.48 is up 0.8% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 17.33%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Northrim's current payout ratio is 37%, meaning it paid out 37% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for NRIM for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $8.05 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 21.60%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, NRIM presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

