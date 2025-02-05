All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

First Financial Bancorp in Focus

First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) is headquartered in Cincinnati, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 5.06% since the start of the year. The holding company for First Financial Bank is paying out a dividend of $0.24 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.4% compared to the Banks - Midwest industry's yield of 2.77% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.51%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.96 is up 2.1% from last year. In the past five-year period, First Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend 1 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 0.46%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. First Financial's current payout ratio is 37%. This means it paid out 37% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, FFBC expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $2.64 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 0.76%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, FFBC presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

