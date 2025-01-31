Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

First Merchants in Focus

Headquartered in Muncie, First Merchants (FRME) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 7.07% so far this year. The bank is paying out a dividend of $0.35 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.28% compared to the Banks - Midwest industry's yield of 2.82% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.47%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.40 is up 0.7% from last year. In the past five-year period, First Merchants has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 7.79%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, First Merchants's payout ratio is 42%, which means it paid out 42% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for FRME for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $3.55 per share, with earnings expected to increase 2.31% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that FRME is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

