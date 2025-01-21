Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Automatic Data Processing in Focus

Headquartered in Roseland, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) is a Business Services stock that has seen a price change of 1.18% so far this year. The payroll and human resources company is paying out a dividend of $1.54 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.08% compared to the Outsourcing industry's yield of 1.05% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.51%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $6.16 is up 13% from last year. Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 12.72%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. ADP's current payout ratio is 59%. This means it paid out 59% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

ADP is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $9.94 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 8.28%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that ADP is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

