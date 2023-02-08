Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TERN) is a Great Choice

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.

Even though momentum is a popular stock characteristic, it can be tough to define. Debate surrounding which are the best and worst metrics to focus on is lengthy, but the Zacks Momentum Style Score, part of the Zacks Style Scores, helps address this issue for us.

Below, we take a look at Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TERN), which currently has a Momentum Style Score of B. We also discuss some of the main drivers of the Momentum Style Score, like price change and earnings estimate revisions.

It's also important to note that Style Scores work as a complement to the Zacks Rank, our stock rating system that has an impressive track record of outperformance. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks rated Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B outperform the market over the following one-month period.

Set to Beat the Market?

In order to see if TERN is a promising momentum pick, let's examine some Momentum Style elements to see if this company holds up.

A good momentum benchmark for a stock is to look at its short-term price activity, as this can reflect both current interest and if buyers or sellers currently have the upper hand. It's also helpful to compare a security to its industry; this can show investors the best companies in a particular area.

For TERN, shares are up 20.48% over the past week while the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is up 0.59% over the same time period. Shares are looking quite well from a longer time frame too, as the monthly price change of 13.04% compares favorably with the industry's 6.05% performance as well.

Considering longer term price metrics, like performance over the last three months or year, can be advantageous as well. Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Have increased 111.68% over the past quarter, and have gained 150.5% in the last year. In comparison, the S&P 500 has only moved 9.78% and -5.73%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to TERN's average 20-day trading volume. Volume is a useful item in many ways, and the 20-day average establishes a good price-to-volume baseline; a rising stock with above average volume is generally a bullish sign, whereas a declining stock on above average volume is typically bearish. TERN is currently averaging 231,470 shares for the last 20 days.

Earnings Outlook

The Zacks Momentum Style Score encompasses many things, including estimate revisions and a stock's price movement. Investors should note that earnings estimates are also significant to the Zacks Rank, and a nice path here can be promising. We have recently been noticing this with TERN.

Over the past two months, 1 earnings estimate moved higher compared to none lower for the full year. These revisions helped boost TERN's consensus estimate, increasing from -$1.97 to -$1.91 in the past 60 days. Looking at the next fiscal year, 1 estimate has moved upwards while there have been no downward revisions in the same time period.

Bottom Line

Taking into account all of these elements, it should come as no surprise that TERN is a #2 (Buy) stock with a Momentum Score of B. If you've been searching for a fresh pick that's set to rise in the near-term, make sure to keep Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. On your short list.

