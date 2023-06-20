Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) is a Great Choice

Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.

Even though momentum is a popular stock characteristic, it can be tough to define. Debate surrounding which are the best and worst metrics to focus on is lengthy, but the Zacks Momentum Style Score, part of the Zacks Style Scores, helps address this issue for us.

Below, we take a look at Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC), a company that currently holds a Momentum Style Score of B. We also talk about price change and earnings estimate revisions, two of the main aspects of the Momentum Style Score.

It's also important to note that Style Scores work as a complement to the Zacks Rank, our stock rating system that has an impressive track record of outperformance. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks rated Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B outperform the market over the following one-month period.

Set to Beat the Market?

Let's discuss some of the components of the Momentum Style Score for TMHC that show why this home builder shows promise as a solid momentum pick.

Looking at a stock's short-term price activity is a great way to gauge if it has momentum, since this can reflect both the current interest in a stock and if buyers or sellers have the upper hand at the moment. It is also useful to compare a security to its industry, as this can help investors pinpoint the top companies in a particular area.

For TMHC, shares are up 0.21% over the past week while the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry is up 0.36% over the same time period. Shares are looking quite well from a longer time frame too, as the monthly price change of 8.86% compares favorably with the industry's 7.79% performance as well.

Considering longer term price metrics, like performance over the last three months or year, can be advantageous as well. Shares of Taylor Morrison Home have increased 27.17% over the past quarter, and have gained 126.2% in the last year. On the other hand, the S&P 500 has only moved 13.09% and 21.92%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of TMHC's average 20-day trading volume. Volume is a useful item in many ways, and the 20-day average establishes a good price-to-volume baseline; a rising stock with above average volume is generally a bullish sign, whereas a declining stock on above average volume is typically bearish. Right now, TMHC is averaging 1,317,172 shares for the last 20 days.

Earnings Outlook

The Zacks Momentum Style Score also takes into account trends in estimate revisions, in addition to price changes. Please note that estimate revision trends remain at the core of Zacks Rank as well. A nice path here can help show promise, and we have recently been seeing that with TMHC.

Over the past two months, 2 earnings estimates moved higher compared to none lower for the full year. These revisions helped boost TMHC's consensus estimate, increasing from $6.46 to $6.79 in the past 60 days. Looking at the next fiscal year, 2 estimates have moved upwards while there have been no downward revisions in the same time period.

Bottom Line

Given these factors, it shouldn't be surprising that TMHC is a #2 (Buy) stock and boasts a Momentum Score of B. If you're looking for a fresh pick that's set to soar in the near-term, make sure to keep Taylor Morrison Home on your short list.

